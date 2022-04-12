July 14, 1958 – April 08, 2022

Charles Eugene Orcutt, 63 of Monterey, LA. Arrangement are under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Charles Eugene Orcutt was born on Monday, July 14, 1958, in Jonesville, LA and passed away Friday, April 08, 2022, at his home in Monterey, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, Charles Edgar Orcutt; mother, Sadie Watkins Faulkner and sister, Dianne Orcutt

He is survived by his wife, Aggie Rourks Orcutt of Monterey, LA; sons, Bryan Orcutt and his wife, Shida of Sulphur, LA and Bud Orcutt and his wife, Amy of Monterey, LA; daughter, Alisha Evans and her husband, Michael of El Paso, TX; step sons, Eric Mills of Shongaloo, LA and Ryan Mills of Shongaloo, LA; brothers, Henry Cecil Orcutt of Jena, LA and Squeeky Orcutt of Vidalia, LA; sisters, Martha Jean Simmons of Lakeland, FL, Marie Rourks and her husband, Bruce of Monterey, LA and Eudora Turpin of Monterey, LA.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.