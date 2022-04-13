City proposes medical district to handle medical marijuana dispensaries

NATCHEZ — The Board of Aldermen on Tuesday afternoon gave permission to City Attorney Bryan Callaway to work with the city planner to create a medical district for medical marijuana dispensaries.

“The ordinance committee met yesterday and in view of the fact that we as a city have a decision to make as to where medical marijuana can exist, if it is allowed within the city limits of Natchez, that it should be confined to a medical district,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

Gibson said the ordinance committee agreed and suggested that the district include the area around Merit Health Natchez Hospital, the area of Jeff Davis Boulevard known as Doctor’s Row, Highland Boulevard and the area of the former Tracetown Shopping Center.

Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving said she was confused as to what constitutes medical marijuana, saying that a medical marijuana dispensary already exists outside of what has been proposed as a medical district in the city. She said despite research, she doesn’t understand the difference in cannibas and CBD oil.

Others clarified that there is no legal medical marijuana dispensary in operation anywhere in Natchez.

Alderwoman Valencia Hall made the motion to allow Callaway and the city planner to work together on a map detailing a medical district here. Alderwoman Sarah Carter Smith seconded the motion, which passed by majority vote.