WESSON- The Co-Lin Men’s Basketball team will host tryouts on Friday, April 29. The tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m., in Mullen Gym on the campus of Co-Lin Community College. Those interested in participating will need to bring a current physical as well as their own practice equipment and water. There will be a cost of $30 for each person participating and the tryouts will be closed to the public.

