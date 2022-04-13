Crime Reports: April 13, 2022
Published 7:29 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Tyler Mathew Blank, 27, 194 Smith Road, Woodville, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.
Email newsletter signup
Carlisha Dan’Yel Knight, 23, 309-A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Friday
Gariona Denise Smith 20, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Revonte Antione Fletcher, 27, 1103 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and contempt of court: failure to appear – simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Thursday
Leonard Marsaw, 52, 10 Caddo Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.
Reports — Monday
Domestic disturbance on Little Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Reports — Sunday
Suspicious activity on North Rankin Street.
Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Fifth Street.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Theft on Dumas Drive.
Accident on Main Street.
False alarm on South Commerce Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on South Circle Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Animal cruelty on John Glenn Avenue.
Accident on Gayosa Avenue.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on T Waring Bennett Road.
False alarm on Summerfield Place.
Hit and run on Dumas Drive.
Welfare concern/check on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Disturbance on Wheeler Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Loud noise/music on Rembert Street.
Reports — Friday
Malicious mischief on East Oak Street.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two accidenst on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Aldrich Street.
Hit and run on Madison Street.
Accident on Madison Street.
Warrant/affidavit on George F. West Boulevard.
Hit and run on Elm Street.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on James Lane.
Threats on Old Washington Road.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Melvin Lewis Freeman, 34, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with suspended driver’s license. Held on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Sunday
Robert Earl Minor, 33, Deerfield Road, Jackson, on charges of aggravated trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Held on $1,000 bond.
Kristen Hope Paige, 34, Springdale Drive, Jackson, on charge of Schedule I with intent: marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Andrew Jackson Lucas, Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Released on $500.00 bond.
Derrick Lamar Marsaw, 40, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.
Arrests — Friday
Myron Keith Coleman, 29, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of false ID information to law enforcement, no driver’s license, improper equipment (one head light), and no insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.
Torrance Redell Knowles, 50, Desoto Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Bridges Emanuel Shannon, 50, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Reports — Sunday
Threats on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Cloverdale Road.
Trespassing on Southview Drive.
Traffic stop on E Bridge.
Reports — Saturday
Accident on Kingston Road.
Malicious mischief on Reba Christian Road.
Malicious mischief on Fieldview Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Skates Auto Glass.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Trespassing on Brick Quarters River Road.
False alarm on Ruby Lane.
Dog problem on Iris Lane.
Dog problem on Morgantown Road.
Threats on Brick Quarters River Road.
Dog problem on State Street.
Property damage on North Palestine Road.
Warrant/affidavit on Iris Lane.
Simple assault on State Street.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Sexual assault/rape on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Friday
False alarm on Ruby Lane.
Aggravated assault on State Street.
Fraud/false pretense on Carriage Lane.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Firetower Road.
Threats on Lotus Drive.
Traffic stop on North Palestine Road/Duck Pond Road.
Missing person on U.S. 61 South – Sibley.
Hit and run on Pritchard Lane.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Southmoor Drive.
Threats on Steam Plant Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Juvenile problem on South Sunflower Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Amanda Moreno, 29 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse.
Tyler Dayton, 27, 4910 Genrusle Drive, Bossier City, on charges of simple rape and contributing to the deliquency of a minor.
Lauren Hinson, 29, 1303 Peach Street, Vidalia, on a felony warrant for another agency.
Arrests — Saturday
Jerry W. Rogers, Jr, 45, 29 Scheffel Road, Natchez, on charges of improper lighting and possession of schedule II.
Arrests — Friday
Jayuaten Hawkins, 19, 807 2nd Street, Ferriday, on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Jason t. Jackson,48, 9th Davis Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute and expired plates.
Arrests — Thursday
Rayrielle Lashawn Sanders, 25, 412 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Carter street
Medical call on Love Street
Miscellaneous call on Tennessee Avenue
Reports — Sunday
Unwanted person on Knockers Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Domestic violence on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Young Blood Landing
Missing person on MLK Boulevard
Nuisance animals on Poole Road
Fire on Crestview Drive
Vandalism on Skipper Drive
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road
Medical call on Boldwin Lane
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane
Reports — Saturday
Drug law violation on Carter Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Theft on Louisiana 15
Juvenile problem on Carter Street
Medical call on Wildsville Road
Medical call on Pecan Street
Welfare check on Levens Addition Road
Miscellaneous call on Jackson Cranfield Road
Fire on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Robert Lewis Drive
Medical call on US84
Hit and run on Delaware Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road
Miscellaneous call on Roth Hill Road
Nuisance animals on US84
Disturbance on Maple Bend Circle
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Willow Street
Medical Call on Carter Street
Unwanted Person on Kyle Road
Fire on Levens Additions Road
Medical call on Alabama Avenue
Unwanted person on Carter Street
Auto Accident on Kentucky Avenue
Auto Accident on Texas avenue
Auto Accident on Texas Avenue
Medical call on Lee Avenue
Disturbance on Louisiana 566
Juvenile problem on Lincoln Avenue
Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road
Miscellaneous call on Westlake Drive
Medical call on Canal Street
Medical call on Patsy Brown Road