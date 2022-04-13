Jan. 6, 1953 – April 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larrel Donnel Johnson, 69, of Natchez, who died Friday, April 8, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church with Pastor Birdon Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Larrel was born Jan. 6, 1953, the son of Nannie S. Johnson and Albert Butler. He was educated in the Adams County Public Schools and was self-employed as a truck driver. Mr. Johnson was a member of Clearmount Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delanea Louise Wyatt and brother, Walter Butler.

Larrel leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Dorothy M. Johnson; three sons, Larrel D. Johnson, Jr. (Shelia) of Tampa, FL, Patrick Johnson of Jackson, MS and Brandon Johnson of Natchez; three daughters, Cynthia Chatman of St. Louis, MO, Lauretta Herbert (Christopher) and Valerie Hardin, all of Natchez; four brothers, Robert Johnson (Joyce), Theodore Johnson (Sharon), all of Natchez, Freddie Simpson (Shirley) of Jackson, MS and Albert Butler, Jr. (Althea) of Chicago, IL; three sisters, Isabel West, Carlee Reed and Martha Gray, all of Natchez; 14 grandchildren; ex-wife, Nancy Johnson of Jackson and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

