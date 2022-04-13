Sept. 13, 1936-April 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Leah Anne Bedson, 85, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Merit Hospital, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bedson was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Palmer, MA, the daughter of Leon and Theresa Comfort.

She worked as a secretary and salesperson for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bedson, Sr., her parents and her great-granddaughter Braylin Case.

Survivors include one daughter, Angela Gibson and Clay of Natchez; one son, James H. Bedson, Jr. and wife, Dena of Natchez; grandchildren, Parker and Dominque Gibson of Natchez, Britt and Jamie Gibson of Brandon, Conor and Bettina Gibson of New Orleans; Reeve and Katie Gibson of Natchez; Alaina and Keith Nations of Vidalia; Kristine Bedson and Jason Holland of Panama City, FL, Paula and T.J. Reeves of Bogue Chitto, MS; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Aidan, Vivienne, Grant, Zoie, Colin, Lola, Scarlett, Violet, Dakota, Billie, Nathan, Luke, Jace, Marc, Braden, Sawyer, Bella, Owen and Easton.

Pallbearers will be Parker Gibson, Britt Gibson, Conor Gibson, Reeve Gibson, Ashton Gibson, Luke Stone, and Aidan Gibson.

Memorials may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1907 Dumbarton Drive Suite C, Jackson, MS 39216.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.