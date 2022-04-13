Police Jury explores funding agreement for Concordia PAWS

The Concordia Parish Police Jury agreed by a unanimous vote on Monday to seek the Attorney General’s opinion about using the parish’s public health fund to support Concordia PAWS.

Donna Jones, who spoke to the jury for Concordia PAWS earlier this month, asked for financial and staffing support for the shelter so that it could continue its operations.

Officials said the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has used inmates to help the shelter with their volunteer needs and deputies pick up and transport dogs to the shelter. The added, more support was needed so that the facility can expand and quarantine dogs that are sick. Currently, the shelter can house 45 animals and there is no room for isolating sick dogs, Jones said.

She said in the last four years, PAWS has taken in more than 200 adult dogs and more than 700 puppies. After being brought back to good health, more than 100 adults and 150 puppies have been adopted out locally. More than 100 adults and 600 puppies who were not adopted locally were transported by Hoofbeats and Pawprints to shelters further north where they could find homes.

“This is a benefit to the parish as a whole,” Secretary and Treasurer Sandi Burley said.