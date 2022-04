Nov. 8, 1948 – April 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Queen Thomas, age 73, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Jackson will be Saturday, April 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Visitation will be Friday in the funeral home chapel from 5 until 7 p.m.