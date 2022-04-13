FAYETTE – Services for Quintrius Dejuan Berry, 32, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Lorman, MS will be at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. C. Felton officiating. Burial will follow at the Little Zion Christian Church cemetery in Pattison, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.