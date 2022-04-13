Syrah COO steps down as Vidalia plant undergoes major expansion

Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Photo courtesy of syrahresources.com.au.

VIDALIA — Paul Jahn announced to the Concordia Parish Police Jury Monday that he is stepping away from his role as Chief Operations Officer at Syrah Resources’ Vidalia, Louisiana graphite mill as the industry undergoes a $137 million expansion.

Paul Jahn

Jahn has been in that role since 2017.

“It has been a five-year journey of love,” he said.

Stepping into the role is Peter Odgers, a native of Australia with a history in the refining industry.

Peter Odgers

“I appreciate everything you’ve done to make it possible,” Jahn said while assuring the board that the expansion would “continue under capable and responsible leadership.”

