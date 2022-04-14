Court Case Conclusions: April 13, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 1-7:

None. (No court on Tuesday, April 5)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, April 1:

Davion Minor pleaded guilty to child abuse on Feb. 22, 2022, but his sentencing was delayed. Sentenced in Judge Blackwell’s court to 30 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with 25 years to serve, and five years suspended, to be served on formal post-release supervision for five years. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 6:

Delandro James Bell, 33, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Cartrell Lamar Frye, 21, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Nicholas Lee Hawkins, 39, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Nicholas Lee Hawkins, 39, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 38 days with 38 days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Anthony Leland Carter, 56, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Georgia Ivorine Chatman, 34, pleaded guilty to simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Dantashia Monique McGuire, 25, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files. Must play a court cost of $150.00.

Carleigh Elizabeth Combs, 24, found not guilty of DUI.

Tydarius Devin Millender, 23, found not guilty of disorderly conduct: failure to comply.

Kiana Denae Richard, 21, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Kiana Renae Richard, 21, charged with shoplifting. Case dismissed.