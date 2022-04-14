Courthouse Records: April 13, 2022

Adams County

April 1-7

Civil suits:

Estate of John Henry Carroll.

Estate of Annie Lee Harris Lane.

Estate of Charleene H. Green.

Estate of Albert Davis Jr.

DHS — Matt L. Mason.

DHS — Alexander G. Moore Sr.

Estate of Mary Ellen Young.

Estate of Edward E. Young.

DHS — Terricka Coach.

DHS — Richard Donohue.

DHS — Jalen M. Russ.

DHS — Antonio C. Hess.

DHS — Anthony C. Barnes.

DHS — Delvechio R. Ellis.

DHS — Samuel L. Burns.

DHS — Edward C. Anderson.

Estate of Connie Delores Williams Jeffers.

Estate of Keith Leon Oglesby.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Kurt Anthony Normand, 53, Marksville, La. to Lisa Faye Wiley (Deason), 50, Hessmer, La.

Roy Francis King III, 58, Natchez to Lola Lynn Jordan (Holland), 59, Columbia, La.

Johnny Richard Jr., 35, Baton Rouge, La. to Domineik J’Na Blanton, 24, Baton Rouge, La.

Lowell Langdon Morrison, 31, Dallas, Texas to Christina Elizabeth Bortz, 34, Dallas, Texas.

Sidney Antonie Davis Jr., 25, Natchez to Kenyatta Shontelle Thornburg, 25, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

March 31-April 6

Soldiers Retreat, LLC, P. Glenn Green, Managing Member to Evelyn S. Miller, lot 10 of Block No. 2 Concord Addition.

Tammy K. Lawrence to Terry Williams and Danielle Buie, land being at an iron pin on the northerly side of Morgantown Road.

Shannon J. Tingle and Elverda L. Tingle to Scott Dale Lovell and Melissa Rose Lovell, lots 16, 18 and 19 Southwood Lodge Subdivision.

Danielle Byrd to Shannon J. Tingle and Elverda L. Tingle, lots 31 and 32 Southwood Lodge Subdivision.

Nancy P. Hungerford to Derek E. Breal and Lindsey L. Breal, lot 6 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Melissa A. Stogner to Henretter Lynette Glasper, lot 26 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Darren Cowart and Virginia A. Cowart to Marci Ernst Ames, lot 2 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Sherry Huff to Ovalie Jackson and Rochelle Jackson, lot 45 Dunkerron Subdivision, First Development.

Kenneth B. Speaks and Gwendolyn A. Speaks to Charles Edward Cade, land beginning at 5/8” x 30” iron pin set on the Westerly side of Lower Woodville Road.

Steven M. Crume and Shirley L. Crume to David F. Little and Lucy T. Little, lot 5 Southern Oaks, being a 0.75 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Andrew Schiro Jr. and Alma M. Schiro to Paul Ryan Marchbanks, lot 38 Dunkerron (Second Development).

Ida Mae Hall Hooker to Charles Coach and Debra M. Coach, lot 103 of the Buckner Lots.

Mortgages:

March 31-April 6

Tanya S. Biglane to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a Part of lot 1 of the Division of Fatherland Plantation.

Christopher P. Trippe to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 16 Village Green I.

Trippe Properties, L.L.C. to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land commencing at a point on the westerly edge of Shields Lane at the northeast corner of a 25.20 acre tract.

Florence L. Hargis to United Mississippi Bank, lot 86 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Van C. Voss and Jennifer T. Voss to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, that 4.16-acre tract, being a portion of lot 3 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Stephanie M. King and David H. King to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, lot 12 Village Green I.

Timothy L. Morace and Pamela W. Morace to Wells Fargo Bank, land beginning at a point on the west side of St. Charles Avenue.

Terry Lamont Williams and Danielle Buie to Home Bank, land begin at an iron pin on the northerly side of Morgantown Road.

Andrell Hardy and Neifa Hardy to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, land from the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Derek E. Breal and Lindsey L. Breal to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 6 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Henretter Lynette Glasper to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 26 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Marci Ernst Ames to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 2 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Christine Newman Jenkins and David Reymond Jenkins to Fidelity Bank, lot 16 Woodhaven Development No. 1.

Ovalie Jackso and Rochelle Jackson to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 45 Dunkerron Subdivision, First Development.

Charles Edward Cade to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land beginning at 5/8”x 30” iron pin set on the Westerly side of Lower Woodville Road.

Vision Development, LLP to Tensas State Bank, Vidalia Branch, lots 39, 41, 56, 58 and 65 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Charles Coach and Debra M. Coach to Robert R. Punches, lot 103 of the Buckner Lots.

Stephen Washington to Royal United Mortgage, LLC, lot 13 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

Laura Lee Willard to United Mississippi Bank, lot 10 Etania Subdivision.

Newman Properties, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 12 of a Division of Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 7

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

April 1-7

Civil suits:

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Sharika R. Bowman A/K/A Sharika Bowman.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Robert Bowman A/K/A Rober Lee Bowman.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Titiana Brooks A/K/A Titiana LaSarah Brooks.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Kizzie McKinney Hood A/K/A Kizzie Hood A/K/A Kizzie McKinney.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Anita Catherine Hood.

Lawrence Cockerham v. Jay Hamilton.

Lawrence Cockerham v. Jay Hamilton Enterprises, LLC.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kelly Kelly.

Santander Consumer USA, Inc. v. Kelly Kelly.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Vanessa Thompson A/K/A Vanessa Ann Thompson.

Citibank v. Gena A. Garrity.

Angela Bethley v. Demarko Johnson.

State of Louisiana v. Demarko Johnson.

State of Louisiana v. Marvin Lynn Thompson.

Kendra Williams v. Marvin Lynn Thompson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. John D. Powell A/K/A John Powell.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Mary Adams A/K/A Mary Lyles Adams.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Leonard Jackson A/K/A Leonard James Jackson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Faye Edwards A/K/A Faye B. Edwards.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Sharry Johnson A/K/A Sharry Sharnell Johnson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Johnnie R. Woodruff A/K/A Johnnie Woodruff.

Divorces:

Natalie White Scott v. Patrick Deshawn Scott.

Marriage license applications:

Donald C. McDaniel, 42, Natchez, Miss. to Alisha R. Parker, 32, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Michael Stricklin II and Bethany Stricklin Holdings, LLC to Teresa J. Austin and Cordelia Austin, lot 7 Second Smith Addition.

Frank Mitchell Grantham and Kenneth Wayne Grantham to Randy Morehead and Emilio Shulla, lot 52, Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Miss-Lou Electric Service, LLC to David J. Saale and Jill L. Saale, lot 17 Cypress Shore Colony.

Mortgages:

Hyram B. Copeland and Sandra J. Copeland to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 13 Murray Addition “A”.