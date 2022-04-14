Ex-jailer indicted for sex crime with inmate

Published 6:37 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Nicholas Cain, 38, who was a former jailer in the Natchez city jail while it was operational, has been recently indicted on the charge of sexual activity with an inmate and released on a bond of $25,000, according to arrest records.

Nicholas Cain

According to the indictment dated March of this year, the incident happened between April and May of 2016. The city jail was consolidated with the Adams County Jail in 2018.

Authorities say a woman who was an inmate at the city jail came forward years later. Cain was arrested on April 1.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Social media threats prompt second lockdown at Vidalia High School within a week

Man arrested in Natchez for kidnapping; Victim mouths ‘help me’ to police officer from inside his vehicle

Driver charged with DUI from February rollover accident that killed a woman

Miss Lou under tornado watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Will you attend a church service on Easter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections