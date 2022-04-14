Lady Green Wave win JV district track title

Natchez — Cathedral took home a MAIS 3-5A district title in JV Girls track today. Head Coach Tommy Smith said he has seen the team grow so much from the start of the year to where they are now.

The Green Wave won 97-64 over Central Hinds to take the district championship in JV track, four days before varsity competes in the MAIS 3-5A District Meet. Smith was proud of the JV team’s efforts.

“Its a good bunch of girls.They have really showed out,” Smith said. “Ainiyah Lane was beastly in the 100, 200 meter dashes and relays. Lilly Bertelsen and Lizzy Verruchi finished first, second in the 800. KG Fisher was great in the Long Jump and Triple Jump. Lilly Crum and Julia Smith were great too.”

Verruchi, Bertelsen, Adeline Burget and Mollie Foster finished first in the 4×800 with a time of 11:05.

“I’m super pumped for them. To win a track title like that with a bunch of little girls who were all fragmented at the start,” Smith said. “They are all together right now. They pulled it together.”

Additionally, JV boys Brock Burgess finished fourth in the shot put and discus.