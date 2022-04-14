Natchez track finishes fourth as a team in regional meet

Hattiesburg — Natchez High School competed in the 3-5A Regional Meet at Hattiesburg High School Thursday. The Bulldogs finished fourth overall with 54 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished fourth with 32 points.

Natchez hurdlers Markeith Thompson and Cameron Butler ran in the 110m hurdles. Thompson finished third with a time of 15.73 and Butler finished fifth with a time of 17.51.

Sprinter Jalleel Adams finished fourth in the 200m with a time of 23.57. Butler finished second in the 300m with a time of 42.90 and Thompson finished seventh with a time of 48.15. Carmen Butler finished the girls 300 in sixth with a time of 54.69.

Email newsletter signup

Lady Bulldog Zanti Isaac finished sixth with a time of 1:03.53 in the 400m race. Ariel Anderson finished the 800m in seventh with a time of 3:04.43. Racheal Wesley ran the 1600m in 6:31.29 to finish fourth. She finished fourth in the 3200 with a time of 14:36.77.

Natchez finished second in the boys 4x100m relay with a time of 44.59, third in the 4×200 with a time of 1:32.49. In the girls 4×100, they finished sixth with a time of 55.03 and 4×200 fifth with a time of 1:53.56.

Brookhaven won the 4×400 relay and Natchez finished second with a time of 3:38.97 in the 4×800 they finished fifth with a time of 9:11.44..

Lady Bulldogs finished fourth in the 4×400 with a time of 4:28.62. In the 4×800, they finished third with a time of 11:34.89

Field events had an individual winner for Ethan Williams as he jumped six feet in the high jump. Darius Williams finished seventh in the long jump with the distance of 18 feet and two inches. Ariel Anderson jumped 14 feet and seven inches in the long jump for the Lady Bulldogs to finish fourth and Zyah Cornett finished seventh with a jump of 14 feet and one inch. Anderson finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet and 11.5 inches.

Girls shot put thrower Zamonie Wilson threw 26 feet and 1.5 inches to finish sixth.