Richard Wallace

Oct. 10, 1942 – April 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Richard “Larry” Wallace of Natchez, MS passed away at home on April 13, 2022.

He was born on Oct 10, 1942, in Fulton, MS to Raymond Hercial and Mildred Faye Clayton Wallace.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda “Kaye” Wallace; his son, Richard Brian Wallace of Austin, TX; his daughter, Melanie Wallace Vervaeke and her husband, Ches of Jacksonville FL; his four grandchildren, Andrew and Janna (Brian), Morgan and Christian (Melanie), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jerry, Frank, Edwin, and Stevie and one beloved sister, Hope.

Larry had a 35 plus year career with South Central Bell Telephone. He received several awards and honors for exemplary service to his customers. Larry was a long time, proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was an avid fisherman – he loved catching bream, white perch, and catfish in the Old River and having fish fries with his family. He was a bird watcher, enjoyed wood working, loved MSU football, and anything involving time with his grandchildren. Larry will be dearly missed.

A private family burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children’s of Mississippi Hospital located in Jackson or St. Jude Hospital located in Memphis TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.