Social media threats prompt second lockdown at Vidalia High School within a week

VIDALIA — Vidalia High School went into lockdown for the second time this week.

As soon as students arrived at school Thursday, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the principal called 911 as soon as he received word that a juvenile had made threats on social media directed at the school.

“The school was locked down but we secured the campus and students were still allowed to be checked out from school,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Merrill said a person of interest had been detained at the police department for questioning and school resumed as normal.

No identifying information was released because it was a juvenile.

If charged, Merrill said the child would go before a parish judge in juvenile court.

This is the second time this week that the school was locked down.

Monday, a student allegedly brought a gun to campus in a backpack.

The student was detained and all of the other students were searched as an added precaution, he said. Merrill said the student was issued a bond with stipulations for release.

District Attorney Brad Burget said he release further information because the child is a juvenile.