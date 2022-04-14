Watch: Alcorn State celebrates grand opening of Women’s Business Center

Published 6:23 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Leaders from Alcorn State, Natchez and Mississippi spoke at a podium in an auditorium at Alcorn State’s Business Center located at the Natchez campus Thursday afternoon. They celebrated the grand opening of Alcorn State University Women’s Business Center. 

This center will provide outreach services to underserved communities in Southwest Mississippi and Northeast Louisiana. It is designed to improve the quality of life, provide financial education, counseling, training opportunities and create peer network groups. 

Classes and services will offer a grass roots model to ensure long term businesses development ending in success. Training and counseling will assist those with no experience in businesses. Alcorn State University’s Chief Compliance Officer Alfred Galtney was the master of ceremonies of the event.

“This has been a project in the making for sometime now. I would like to thank all who were involved in making this happen,” Galtney said. “It will help serve all. We don’t want to just say its for one as a women’s business center. It is for everyone.”

