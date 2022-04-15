May 23, 1931 – April 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Etta P. Trevillion, 90, of Baton Rouge formerly of Natchez who died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her residence will be 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

She was born May 23, 1931, in Perrytown, Mississippi, the daughter of Harper and Eleese Ashley Perry.

She graduated from Crosby High School in 1949, as the salutatorian of her class. She was a long-time employee of Armstrong Tire Co./Pirelli Tire in Natchez. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Sidney R. Trevillion; sisters, Ruby Mae Cavin and Vera Cavin McCollum; brother, Fred Frances Perry and beloved maltipoo dog, Poochie.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie T. Cranford of Baton Rouge, LA and Karen E. Trevillion of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Sidney R. Trevillion of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Allison C. Brister of Baton Rouge, LA and Jill N. Cranford (Ryan Miestchovich) of Denham Springs, LA; great-grandsons, Brady W. Brister of Baton Rouge, LA, Ethan R. Brister of Baton Rouge, LA, R. Parker Miestchovich of Denham Springs, LA and Ryder P. Miestchovich of Denham Springs, LA and great-granddaughter, Sophie M. Chapell of Baton Rouge, LA.

Special recognition to Candy Bailey, Renee Posey and Loretta Porter – her loving caregivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.