Aug. 23, 1953 – April 1, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for George Albert Bates, 68, of Natchez, MS who passed away on April 1, 2022, in Natchez, MS will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kenneth Stanton officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; masks are required and we practice social distancing.

George was born on Aug. 23, 1953 in Adams County, MS, to Charles and Leola Hammond Bates. He was known as (Bo) to all his family and friends. George Albert Bates enlisted in the United States Army in 1973, where he served many years in Active Army and Army Reserve’s achieving many accomplishments and numerous accolades with an honorable discharge in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bates and Leola Hammond Bates; siblings, Dennis Earl Bates, Barbara Jean Bates, Robert Lee Bates and Glen Bates; father-in-law, Marvin Hunt and spouse, Mary Hunt; sister-in- law, Elizabeth Scaife and spouse, Johnny Scaife; niece, Anecia N. Bates and nephew, Darius Bates.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: A devoted wife of 32 years, Bessie Bates; one loving daughter, Carmetha (Chrishaun) Cotton of Natchez, MS; one loving son, George Bates (Leandra McMillon) of Houston, TX; extended family, Kendrick Bates (Dariyal Harvey) of Blue Earth, MN and Latoya (Arzell) Green of Natchez, MS; one loving sister, Carlee Bates of Hattiesburg, MS; a loving brother, Charles (Sundra) Bates of Chicago, IL and James F. Banks of Dallas, TX; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Gooden, Peggy (Ricky) Hutchins, Margaret Holmes, Barbara Clark all of Natchez, MS, Shereen Bates of Gulfport, MS; brothers-in-law, Lee (Betty) Gooden, Ernest (Juanita) Gooden and Pastor Samuel (Edna) Hunt all of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Antwar Ashley (Lashawn Locket), Anecia Ashley and Atravius Ashley all of Gulfport, MS, Kahliyah Rose Bates of Houston, TX; step- granddaughter, Breanna Scott of Pensacola, FL, Xionah Cooks of Houston, TX; three great-grandchildren, Jakari (Doolie) Winston, Jr., Jayceon Winston and Kameron Ashley all of Gulfport, MS; special nephews, Charles Bates, III and spouse of Chicago, IL, Cedric Bates, Kyi Bates and spouse of Hattiesburg, MS; special nieces, Evangela Bates of Natchez, MS and Sierra (Jamarcus) Caswell of Hattiesburg, MS, Tracy (Tyrone) Fleming and Pamela Anderson of Natchez, MS; special cousins, Terry Bates and spouse of Brookhaven, MS, Dinah (Lewis) of Greenville, MS and Brenda Belton of Natchez, MS and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, family and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.