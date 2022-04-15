Governor Reeves signs bill to create Velvet Hunting Season into law
Published 12:49 pm Friday, April 15, 2022
JACKSON — Mississippi’s governor Tate Reeves signed HB 1035 into law Thursday afternoon to create a velvet hunting season. MDWFP is authorized to start the season on September 10 and end September 20. It will become law on July 1, 2022.
This season will require a special velvet season permit and will be limited to archery only.
More information will be added to this story when it is available.