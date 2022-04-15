Governor Reeves signs bill to create Velvet Hunting Season into law

Published 12:49 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

JACKSON — Mississippi’s governor Tate Reeves signed HB 1035 into law Thursday afternoon to create a velvet hunting season. MDWFP is authorized to start the season on September 10 and end September 20.  It will become law on July 1, 2022. 

This season will require a special velvet season permit and will be limited to archery only. 

More information will be added to this story when it is available.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Natchez track finishes fourth as a team in regional meet

Lady Green Wave win JV district track title

Former Alcorn State woman’s basketball standout Vernette Skeete named head coach of Texas State

Wilkinson, Jefferson County High Schools compete at regional track meet

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Will you attend a church service on Easter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections