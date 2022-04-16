UPDATE: Man allegedly pulls gun on brother and is shot during tussle

NATCHEZ — A man was shot Saturday on Easter eve after he allegedly pulled a 9 mm handgun on his brother and the weapon accidentally fired as the brother tried to wrestle the gun away from him, authorities say.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the wife of 35-year-old John Roach called 911 just before 5 p.m. Saturday and stated her husband had been shot by his brother.

Deputies arrived at 26-year-old Christopher Peavy’s house on Lower Woodville Road in Sibley, where they found Roach with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Peavy is Roach’s brother.

The deputies tended to Roach’s injuries until the paramedics arrived and Roach was airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center, Patten said.

“Peavy was transported to Merit for injuries he sustained in this incident as well,” Patten said. “He had a hand injury from trying to wrestle the gun away from Roach after Roach pulled the gun on him. During a tussle, the weapon went off and shot Roach in the abdomen.”

Patten said it is unclear whether Roach’s injuries are life-threatening.

“He (Roach) will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he is released from the hospital,” Patten said.