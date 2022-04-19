Green Wave win South State tennis

Published 10:39 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Cathedral won South State Tuesday afternoon. From left are finalists Alex Monagan, Brady Gamberi, Grayson Guedon, Joseph Garrity, Cate Drane, Meredith Lessley and Huddy Lees. (Submitted Photo| Beth Foster)

BROOKHAVEN — Cathedral’s Alex Monagan took first place in the boys singles at MAIS South State for 5A Tuesday. Green Wave’s Joseph Garrity and Grayson Guedon took first place in boys doubles. Huddy Lees and Cate Drane won first place in girls doubles and Brady Gamberi and Meredith Lessley won first in mixed doubles to advance to State on April 28, 2022.

Not only did they win south state individually, Cathedral took the team title in boys and girls. 

In girls doubles, AC seniors Madi Cooley and Olivia Edgin lost in the semi-finals of MAIS South State.

