Lady Braves travel to take on Crimson Tide

LORMAN, Miss. – The Lady Braves softball team travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the University of Alabama in single game action on Tuesday, April 19. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m., and the game will stream live on the SEC Network.

Alcorn State enters Tuesday’s contest after a washed weekend at Grambling State University. The Lady Braves started the first game of the series but had to suspend play due to weather conditions. The weather continued to be an issue, and the two teams could not finish the competition. The series has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date.

ASU is 15-24 on the season, 8-7 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and leads the NCAA Division I in triples per game. Kristian Edwards heads the Lady Braves offense with a .351 batting average and leads the nation in triples. She has tallied 114 at-bats, 25 runs, 40 hits (two doubles, eight triples, two home runs), and 22 RBIs. She is also 24-for-24 in stolen bases.

Ta’Niyah Fletcher carries a 5.14 earned run average with a 2-2 record in the circle. She has made 14 pitching appearances for three starts and one complete game. Kiri Parker has a 5-5 record with a 5.16 ERA. She has pitched 66.1 innings with 15 appearances, 12 starts, and six complete games.

Alabama is 36-6 overall and 13-5 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide faces Alcorn after completing a three-game sweep of conference-foe Mississippi State. Leading Alabama at the plate, Ally Shipman totes a .388 batting average with 121 at-bats, 34 runs, 47 hits (10 doubles and eight home runs), and 44 RBIs. Lexi Kilfoyl leads the Tides bullpen with a 1.88 ERA and an 8-2 record.