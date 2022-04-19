Lady Green Wave take second at MAIS 3-5A district meet

HATTIESBURG — Cathedral’s girls took second with 112 points and AC took fifth with 34 points in the MAIS 3-5A district meet in Hattiesburg Tuesday afternoon.

In the field events, Green Wave Kinslee Young finished third in the pole vault with six feet and high jump with four feet and two inches. KG Fisher finished second for Cathedral in the triple jump with 30 feet 7.25 inches and Lily Crum finished fourth with 26 feet.

AC’s Lauren Merriett finished first in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet and two inches, Kessley Maples finished fifth with a distance of 13 feet and 2.5 inches. Fisher finished fourth with a distance of 14 feet and six inches while Young finished sixth with 13 feet and one inch.

Cathedral’s Madison Burgess took first in the shot put with a throw of 26 feet and 11.5 inches and Payden Brown finished third with a throw of 22 feet and 11.5 inches. AC’s Macie Jones finished seventh with a throw of 18 feet and 4.5 inches and Avery Chisolm came in eighth with a throw of 16 feet and one inch.

Green Wave were top of the podium in the discus with Liza Gregg tossing her attempt 86 feet and 4.5 inches. Burgess came third with a toss of 78 feet and 3.5 inches. Kate Parsons finished sixth with a throw of 57 feet and 9.5 inches and Anna Stevens threw 37 feet and six inches to finish seventh for AC.

Hurdler Hellen Bullen finished fifth for Cathedral in the 300m with a time of 57.07 and Molly Foster finished seventh with a time of 1:04.33 while AC’s Missy Blackmon finished sixth with a time of 1:02.89. Blackmon finished seventh in the 100m with 21.99 and Bullen came eighth with 22.38.

Sprinter Ainiyah Lane took third with a time of 14.08 for Cathedral in the 100m. Leah Tillman took ninth with 15.57. AC’s Keirstyn Thomas finished fifth with 14.32 and McKenzie Campbell finished sixth with 14.92. Lane finished second in the 200m with 29.63 seconds and Fisher finished sixth with 31.03. Campbell finished seventh with 31.07 and Maples finished ninth with 32.76.

In the 400m dash, Cathedral’s Helen Schwager finished seventh with 1:14.68 and Young finished eighth with 1:16.59. AC’s Ali Lindsey finished ninth with 1:18.35 and Paishense Rogers finished 10th with 1:19.60.

Mid-distance runner Lilie Bertelsen finished first in the 800m with 2:36.33 for Cathedral. AC’s Rebecca Ratcliff finished sixth with 2:57.32.

Ratcliff finished third with a time of 14:26.36 for ACCS in the 3200m. Adeline Burgett took fourth for Cathedral in the 1600m with a time of 6:57.09.

AC’s relay team took third in the 4×200 with 2:01.32, fifth in 4×100 with 59.58 and fifth in the 4×400 with 5:46.58. Cathedral’s took fifth in the 4×200 with 2:01.64, second in 4×800 with 11:46.23, third in 4×100 with 55.86 and fourth in the 4×400 with 4:55.74.