Rebels take second, Green Wave take fourth in MAIS 3-5A district meet

HATTIESBURG — Adams County Christian School and Cathedral traveled to Presbrytirian Chsristian Academy in Hattiesburg for the MAIS 3-5A district meet Tuesday. AC finished second in the boys team standings with 145 points and Cathedral finished fourth with 54 points.

In the field events, Rebel seniors Kamron Barnes and Kyron Barnes finished second and third in shot put. Kamron threw 43 feet and two inches while Kyron threw 43 feet. Green Wave’s Teddrick Hargraves finished seventh with 34 feet and 9.5 inches and Brock Burgess finished 10th with 28 feet and 2.5 inches in shot put.

Kyron finished third with a throw of 101 feet and 5.75 inches in the discus and Kaleb Bailey finished fifth with a throw of 95 feet and one inch. Burgess threw a discus 86 feet and 10 inches to finish seventh and Hargraves finished eighth with a throw of 86 feet and four inches.

AC’s high jumper DK McGruder finished second with a height of five feet and eight inches and Demarco Blanton finished fourth with a height of five feet and four inches. Cathedral’s Kentrell Mackell finished sixth with a height of five feet and two inches and Owen Bertlesen finished eighth with a height of 4 feet and 10 inches.

Rebel Adrian Walker took first in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet and 10 inches and McGruder finished second with 40 feet and 6.5 inches. Jamar Kaho won the long jump for AC with a distance of 21 feet and five inches. Cathedral’s Harper Jones finished third with 19 feet and two inches.

Distance runner Barrett Burgett finished second and Matthew Verruchi finished fourth in the 3200m for Cathedral. Burgett had a time of 11:33.45 and Verruchi had 13:16.34. AC’s Jacoby Gaines finished fifth with a time of 16:03.24.

Micah Moore took fourth place for the Rebels in the 1600m with a time of 5:36.90, Keishawn Smith took eighth with a time of 6:22.57 and Cathedral’s Lehman Novack took seventh with a time of 5:54.66.

AC Hurdles runner Tommy Van Winkle ran the 300m hurdles in 46.26 to take second place. Chase Gamberi finished fourth with 58.15. Van Winkle took first in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.62.

Rebel sprinter Demarco Blanton ran the 100m in 12 seconds to take second, Jordan Berry took seventh with a time of 12.17. Green Wave’s Mackell finished fourth with a time of 12.04 and Christian Wright finished eighth with a time of 12.49.

Kaho took first place in the 200m dash with a time of 24.02, Berry took third with a time of 24.56 for ACCS. Kaden Batieste finished fourth with a time of 25.46 and Paxton Johns finished ninth with a time of 27.80 for Cathedral.

Tiqi Griffin won the 400m dash for AC with a time of 53.69 and Blanton finished eighth with a time of 1:02.68. Mackel finished seventh with a time of 1:01.03 and Dillon finished ninth with a time of 1:02.86.

Mid-distance runner Bertelsen finished first in the 800m with a time of 2:19.57 for Cathedral. Dane Novack finished seventh with 2:56.40. AC’s Moore finished eighth with 3:03.40 and Smith finished ninth with 3:06.20.

Relay teams from AC took first in the 4×100 with a time of 45.30, 4×200 with a time of 1:33.08, fourth in the 4×400 with 4:19.33. Cathedral took second in the 4×800 with 9:57.32 and second in the 4×400 with 3:57.73.