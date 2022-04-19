Retired Judge Johnson returns to bench temporarily

NATCHEZ — Retired Judge Forrest A. “Al” Johnson Jr. has been appointed as a special judge for the Sixth Circuit Court District to temporarily replace Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph, who said Sanders is away from the bench on medical leave, appointed Johnson.

Johnson is expected to serve until May 26.

The Sixth District Circuit Court serves Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties.

Johnson retired in 2018 after serving as a Sixth District Circuit Court Judge since 1994.

Johnson was not available Tuesday for comment. Sanders chose not to comment on her leave.