Rhythm Night Club fire commemoration is Saturday

The Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Rhythm Night Club Fire of April 23, 1940, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the museum at 5 St. Catherine St. in Natchez.

The event starts at 12 p.m.

Our guest speaker will be Dr. Roscoe Barnes III of Visit Natchez. He is the Cultural Heritage Director for the City of Natchez.

Barnes will be presenting our annual scholarship to a deserving student from our local schools. We will have a short program for information and entertainment. Door prizes will be given away and refreshments will be served. This event is free to the public and all are welcome.

Monroe Sago and his wife Betty Sago are owners of the Rhythm Night Club Museum.