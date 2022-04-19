Rhythm Night Club fire commemoration is Saturday

Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Letters to the Editor

Monroe Sago is reflected in pictures taken from the family scrapbook of Paul Stott, one of the musicians killed in the Rhythm Night Club fire on April 23, 1940. The family sent Sago the scrapbook from California for display in the museum on St. Catherine Street. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

The Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Rhythm Night Club Fire of April 23, 1940, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the museum at 5 St. Catherine St. in Natchez.

The event starts at 12 p.m.

Our guest speaker will be Dr. Roscoe Barnes III of Visit Natchez. He is the Cultural Heritage Director for the City of Natchez.

Barnes will be presenting our annual scholarship to a deserving student from our local schools. We will have a short program for information and entertainment. Door prizes will be given away and refreshments will be served. This event is free to the public and all are welcome.

 

Monroe Sago and his wife Betty Sago are owners of the Rhythm Night Club Museum.

