Coach McNair adds four to the Braves Football Staff

LORMAN. – Head coach Fred McNair and the Braves football program add four new coaches to the staff as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 football season. Alcorn returns Deion Roberson as the defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach and Torenzo Quinn as the defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach. The team welcomes Jonathan Bradley as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, and former graduate assistant Matt Brown has been promoted to nickels coach.

Jonathan Bradley joins the Alcorn staff after spending three seasons at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in several roles, including defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, and associate head coach. Bradley also spent time coaching at North Carolina Central and his alma mater Arkansas State. Prior to his coaching career, he played four seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman, running back, and fullback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions.

“I’m excited to join a championship program,” said Bradley about joining the Braves football program. “I look forward to getting these guys moving in the right direction and building off their success in the past.”

Deion Roberson, an Alcorn alumnus, returns to the Braves after a stint at UAPB, where he served as defensive line and linebackers coach for three seasons. Before going to Pine Bluff, he served as a defensive line coach at Alcorn and spent time on the Prairie View A&M coaching staff.

“I am thrilled to be back home, especially with this talented group,” said Roberson. “We are going to play our brand of football, and under the leadership of Coach McNair, we will hopefully get another SWAC Championship and a Black College Football Championship.”

Torenzo Quinn begins his second stint at Alcorn after one season at Mississippi Delta Community College as the offensive coordinator. Quinn spent four seasons at UAPB in various roles and the 2016 and 2017 seasons as a graduate assistant on the Braves football staff.

“It’s a blessing to return to Alcorn for my second time around,” said Quinn. “I just want to be able to pursue championships. This program has been in great hands under Coach McNair, and I want to keep that going. I want to teach life through football and give them tools to use once the air goes out. That is the most important part to me.”

Matt Brown was promoted to nickels coach after serving as a graduate assistant and student coach since the 2018 season. In 2019, he served as the defensive coordinator for Jefferson County Middle School.

“It’s a blessing for me to have gone to school here, played here, been a student assistant, graduate assistant, and now being promoted to full time,” Matt Brown said of the change. “This is my school, and I’ll do whatever I can to keep this program successful and support Coach McNair to keep everything moving forward.”

The Braves 2022 football season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 3, inside the Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium against Stephen F. Austin University. Season tickets go on sale on May 14.