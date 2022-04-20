Myles offers bright future for Lady Bulldogs

NATCHEZ — Jayda Myles had two hits in Natchez’s 17-0 loss to the Florence Lady Eagles last Friday, and Head Coach Bonita Hamilton said she was a bright spot on a rainy and gloomy day.

Myles is an eighth-grader who started playing softball 11 years ago. This season is her first year with the Lady Bulldogs although she has played travel ball for the coaches at Adams County Christian School in the past.

“I felt like I did well today. It boosts my confidence. I feel like ‘I can do this,’” Myles said after the game. “It says a lot that I’m on varsity and I’m in eighth grade.”

Email newsletter signup

Myles said she had strong teachers along the way in her young career. “Aysia Pollard taught me how to bat well. She taught me to swing to get on base, and not a home run,” Myles said. “When I do that I get a hit.”

Pollard is a senior whose presence is felt strongly on the team. Usually, you can hear her calling out how many outs and runners on the bases to her teammates from shortstop. Friday she was behind the plate and she can also pitch for Natchez.

Pollard heads to Alcorn State University to play softball next season. Myles said she hopes in four years time she will be playing college softball, earn scholarships and inspire kids to play the game.

“I just enjoy the game. It is just fun to me,” Myles said. “I love running and I love softball. I know I have to keep my head in the game, get good grades and stick with it to make it to college. My family motivates me and I want to make them proud.”