Rebels drop game one of season finale to Flashes

Published 8:46 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

VICKSBURG — St. Aloysius opened their season finale against ACCS with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Flashes went on to win 9-4 Wednesday evening despite being outhit by ACCS.

Rebel Crews Marchbanks had three hits and one RBI in the game while Colton Rabb had two hits. AC cut the lead to 6-4 in the fifth inning but gave up two runs in the bottom half of the frame and one more in the sixth.

AC left 19 runners on base and St. Aloysius left 22 runners on the pond.

Email newsletter signup

Flashes pitcher Matthew Pitre threw seven innings and struck out five batters to earn the win. Conor Aplin threw 4.1 innings of work and struck out eight batters.

The two teams play game two of the double header Wednesday night.

More Sports

Rebels get revenge on Flashes, close season out with victory

Rankin’s career win 100 on horizon as Lady Braves take on Lady Panthers

‘It all comes to an end eventually,’ Vikings look back on a season cut short, ahead to new chapter

Coach McNair adds four to the Braves Football Staff

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you trust that state, county and city officials will come up with the funding to fix Morgantown Road and complete the project within the next two years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections