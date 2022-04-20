Rebels drop game one of season finale to Flashes

VICKSBURG — St. Aloysius opened their season finale against ACCS with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Flashes went on to win 9-4 Wednesday evening despite being outhit by ACCS.

Rebel Crews Marchbanks had three hits and one RBI in the game while Colton Rabb had two hits. AC cut the lead to 6-4 in the fifth inning but gave up two runs in the bottom half of the frame and one more in the sixth.

AC left 19 runners on base and St. Aloysius left 22 runners on the pond.

Flashes pitcher Matthew Pitre threw seven innings and struck out five batters to earn the win. Conor Aplin threw 4.1 innings of work and struck out eight batters.

The two teams play game two of the double header Wednesday night.