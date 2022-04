It’s going to be a bright and sunny day for Natchez. According to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, The high for Thursday is 84 wiht a South by Southeast wind around 10 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night expect temperatures to fall to a low of 61. It should be a clear night to view the stars and winds will be a Southeast at 5-to-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

