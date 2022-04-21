May 19, 1994 – April 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Austin James Scott, 27, of Natchez who died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow at Springfield Family Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Springfield Baptist Church.

Mr. Scott was born May 19, 1994, in Natchez the son of Robert Michael Scott and Kimberly Paige Raby Braswell.

He was a great father and a happy loving person always joking and making people laugh.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cindy Scott of Port Lavca, and Garfield Braswell of Ferriday, LA and aunt, Juanita Guice of Natchez, MS.

Survivors include his wife, Destiny Scott; son David Michael Scott; daughter Haisley Rose Scott all of Natchez, MS; mother Kimberly P. Braswell; stepfather, John B. Braswell father, Bubba Scott; stepmother, Margaret C. Scott; sisters, Makenzee A. Braswell and Ashlee F. Braswell of Cody Wyoming; brothers, Blake Scott of Biloxi, MS, Gage Scott of Natchez, MS; grandparents, Linda Williams and Jim Williams of Biloxi, MS, Herietta Braswell of Ferriday, LA, James Raby and Teresa Raby of Anniston, AL, and Robert M. Scott of Port Lavca; mother in law, Robin Dunson; father in law, Wiley Dunson; grandparents in law, Mary Ann and Bruce Davis; sisters in law, Tristan Davis and Carley Davis; aunts and uncles, Breanne Dickerson and Brian Dickerson of Sierravist, AZ; Penny Braswell and Glen Braswell of Ferriday, LA, Johnny Guice Uncel of Natchez, MS, Bobby Braswell of Natchez, MS and Denny Braswell and Carol Braswell; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved him dearly.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.