May 19, 1965 – April 18, 2022

BUDE — Graveside services for Cathy Marie Byrd Maxwell, 56, of Bude, who died Monday, April 18, 2022, will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Lea Swearingen Cemetery with Pastor Steven Harrison officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Cathy was born on May 19, 1965, the daughter of Adell Byrd and Thomas Byrd, Sr. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family and watching football.

She is preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandmother, Dora Cameron and paternal grandmother, Hattie Mae Byrd.

Cathy leaves to cherish her memories: father, Thomas Byrd, Sr.; son, Thomas Keon Sims; daughters, Brandi Nicole Byrd, Sedriyouna Aunyell Maxwell, and Amiyah Faith Byrd; brothers, Redgie Dale Cameron, Kirk Moore, and Thomas Byrd, Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Ann Coles, Cassandra Hauer, and Terri Ann Brown; eleven grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com