Aug. 31, 1931 – April 15, 2022

Funeral services for Joe Knight, Jr., of Dolorosa, MS, who died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Univesta Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Charles E. Bell officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Joe was born August 31, 1931, in Wilkinson County, the son of Patience Wilson Knight and Joe Knight, Sr. He was a retired truck driver. Mr. Knight was a member of Univesta Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and socializing with friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters: Brenda Williams, Linda Sue Knight; sisters: Rose E. McFarland, Cyredie Gaines, Beatrice Hawkins, Cora K. Hardin; brothers: Thelma Knight, Sr. and John Knight.

Joe leaves to cherish his memories two sons: Kenith S. Knight and Walter L. Green; brother, Phillip Knight (Josephine); sister, Ruby Williams (Dan); granddaughter, Bernn’Nadette Knight and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

