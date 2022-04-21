Mary Don Book

Aug. 31, 1929 – April 14, 2022

Graveside services for Mary Peck Book, 92 of Monterey, LA will be held at Acme Free Methodist Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mary Book was born on Saturday, August 31, 1929, in Chattanooga, TN. and passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Ferriday, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Lee Peck and Nellie Hamilton Peck; husband, Curtis Book; daughter, Carolyn Book and daughter-in-law, Kim Crouch Book.

Mary is survived by son, Donnie Book and Kim of Rayne, LA; grandsons, Curtis Book and his wife Misty of Stuttgart, AR, Waylon Book and his wife Stephanie of Ruth, MS; and Kenneth Adam Bergeron of Kansas City, KS; granddaughters, Alayna Jeasonne and her husband Bruce of Mansura, LA and Jessie Duhon and her husband John of Rayne, LA. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Waylon Book, Glen Book, Bundy Morace, Terry Tiffee, Larry Reese, John Duhon, Brunston Crouch, Wesley Moring and Shirly “Bo” Book.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.