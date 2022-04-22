ACCS Class of 2023 prepares for the next step with ring ceremony

Published 7:16 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

AC's Class of 2023 got their class rings Thursday as they prepare for the last leg in their high school journey, senior year. (Submitted Photo | Maddie Campbell)
Adams County Christian’s class of 2023 gathered at First Baptist Church Thursday morning for Junior Ring Day. The Ring Day Ceremony is a time for high school juniors to be presented their class rings and other mementos as they prepare for the next step, senior year. Mr.Robert Wallis from Community Chapel was the guest speaker for the ceremony. Student speakers included Khaliann Strickland, Morgan Harley, Georgia Martin, Samuel Merriett, Claire Williams, Ella Wilson, and Hayes Marchbanks.

