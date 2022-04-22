Oct. 28, 1957 – April 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Bruce Wallace, 64, of Natchez who died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Jackson will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church.

Mr. Wallace was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Natchez, MS, the son of Maxie Wallace and Elizabeth Rose Case Wallace.

He was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Morgantown Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Maxie Wallace; paternal grandparents, George and Mae Wallace and maternal grandparents, Dewey and Ruby Case.

Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Rose Wallace; sons, Jeremy Wallace and wife, Mia and Josh Wallace and wife, Lindsey; grandchildren, Ella, Cole, Mallory and Gabe; sisters, Beverly Baggett and husband, Rodney and Sandy Moore and husband, David; their children Jennifer Moore, Ashley Martin and husband, Steven and Jonathan Moore and wife, Kristen and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Moore, Kyle Franklin, Michael Ryan Wallace and Joey Norris.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.