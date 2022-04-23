Robert S. Arnold Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Robert S. “Bobby” Arnold Jr. will be on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Bunkley Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Josh Scott will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Bunkley Baptist Church on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Bobby, as all his friends called him, passed from this life on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb MS. He was born on July 19, 1954, in Meadville, MS to Mr. Robert S. Arnold Sr. and Mrs. Dorothy Mitchell Arnold.

Bobby proudly served his county in the United States Army and retired after 22 years of service. He was a member of Bunkley Baptist Church where he was a faithful supporter with his presence and involvement. He was loved by those closest to him and regarded as a special friend to many others.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Dorothy Arnold; son, Will Arnold and brother Ronnie Arnold.

Survivors are his wife of 28 years, Ginna Arnold and two sisters, Joann Seale (Jimmy Rand) and Judy Wilkinson (Billy).

Pallbearers are Jimmy Rand Seale, Jamie Seale, David Edwards, Tony Smith, Harold Spring and Justin Walker.

Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Dale Mitchell and Jeremy Seale.

The family requests memorials be made in his name to: Bunkley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9854 Bunkley Rd SW, Meadville, MS, 39653.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.