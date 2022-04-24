Shop Along Downtown

By Jennie Guido

Today, we’re wrapping up our shopping on Main Street. There are three blocks with three shops left to visit. After last month’s marathon of the 400 block of the road, it’s nice to quiet down for one last visit before turning up Franklin.

Conde Contemporary, 334 Main Street

It’s obvious that Main Street has its fair share of art galleries, and this addition to the strip is unique to the city. Owned and operated by husband and wife duo Stacy and Andres Conde, Conde Contemporary showcases modern and realistic art forms.

Thankfully, the opening of Conde Contemporary was fast-tracked by COVID, which brought the Condes to Natchez from southern Florida a little sooner than they had planned. And Natchez has welcomed them with open arms.

From exhibits in the gallery over the past few years that highlight local and visiting artists alike to installations through Allumer Natchez, the Condes have fascinated the Natchez community and left their unique artistic footprint on more than just Main Street.

Make a visit to the gallery and follow along on Facebook for the upcoming projects they have in the works.

Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique, 200 Main Street

Originally located on Franklin Street, Magnolia Mariee made the move to Main Street several years ago and found the perfect home on the corner of Main and Canal Street in the old Molasses Flats building.

Walking through the door is an experience once you’re greeted with the gorgeous gowns and accessories to make any bride’s day complete. Don’t worry! They have just what the groom needs to with a tuxedo selection to die for.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve been in a couple of weddings and working with them to select the right bridesmaid dress has been a breeze. Personally, I see no need for anyone to travel out of Natchez to find a wedding dress, mother of the bride gown, flowergirl ensemble, and more. Magnolia Mariee has just what you need.

Hallelujah Wine & Spirits, 100 Main Street

This may be one of my favorite additions to downtown in the past year. Hallelujah Wine & Spirits is the perfect stop to finish our venture down Main Street.

The selection of wines leaves me combing the aisles for hours. I always feel like there is another new and delicious bottle of red to be discovered, and the guys behind the counter are always able to pick just the one for me to take home.

Don’t get me started on the design of the store and the decor that screams a “Cathedral of Wine.” Every detail has been thought out, planned, and delivered to perfection. There is even a wine chiller that looks alarmingly like a baptismal font stationed at the checkout counter.

I won’t lie that when I opened my Christmas stocking this year to find a gift certificate to Hallelujah, I was extremely proud of Mrs. Clause and her way around downtown Natchez.