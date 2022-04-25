Suspect wanted in April 16 drive by shooting turns himself in

NATCHEZ — Kadeem Conner, wanted by Adams County Sheriff’s Office for his alleged involvement in a drive by shooting into two homes on Red Bud Lane in Natchez on April 16, has turned himself in at the Adams County Sheriff’s office.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group made five arrests on April 19 of five suspects. More than 20 rounds were fired, hitting two houses and two vehicles in the area, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

A sixth suspect, identified when the drive by was caught on multiple cameras in the area, was still on the loose until this afternoon. He was being sought for shooting into an occupied dwelling and drive by shooting.

Patten said neighbors in the Myrtle Drive and Red Bud Lane area have responded to calls by his department to install residential security cameras and have given the Sheriff’s Office access to those cameras, the result of numerous Neighborhood Watch meetings in the area.

“Residents installed those cameras to help us. It certainly helped us to make quick arrests and bring closure in this case,” Patten said.

“We encourage other citizens to do the same. We now have cameras all up and down those streets in that area. You are more than likely to be caught on several cameras in that area and if we see you involved in illegal activity, we are going to arrest you. Period,” he said.