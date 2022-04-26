Weather Forecast: April 27, 2022

Wednesday is forecasted to be sunny with a high near 75 and a low of 49 that evening. Expect a NNE wind around 5 MPH.

Natchez received .28 inches of rain Monday bringing the months total to 8.16 inches.

Tuesday morning, the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez was at 47.7 feet, flood stage is at 48 feet. The river is forecasted to rise to 47.8 feet above gauge zero Wednesday.

Sunrise is at 6:24 and Sunset is at 7:43

The moon phase for Natchez is 17.4 percent Waning Crescent. A new moon will begin April 30.

Feeding times:

Morning Minor is at 4:07 a.m., Morning Major is at 9:34 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 408 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 9:56 p.m.