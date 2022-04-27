Cora Miller

Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Miller

Sept. 30, 1931– April 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cora Miller, 90, of Natchez, MS, who died April 21, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, MS, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Pastor Derrick Davis, Sr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

