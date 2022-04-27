Courthouse Records: April 27, 2022

Adams County

April 15-21

Civil suits:

Estate of James B. Peavy.

Divorces:

Kacey Nicole Thomas and Christopher Mason Thomas. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Christi M. Roberson Cupit and Danny J. Cupit. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Aaron Ryan Robinson, 33, Jena, La. to Lacey Denae Coleman, 27, Jena, La.

John Dale Loomis, 33, Vidalia, La. to Kelli Ann Kennon, 37, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

April 14-20

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Dr. Lee H. Turk, lot 8 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Casey Williams to MaKayla D. Carradine, lot 2 College Height Subdivision.

Robert P. Cauthen Jr. and Janet P. Cauthen to Scott Oscar Galbreath IV and Carli Scott Galbreath, lot 7 Azalea Gardens.

Lewis B. Blackwell and Debra W. Blackwell to Scott Mitchell and Denise L. Mitchell, land fronting on the easterly line of North Union Street between Jefferson Street and High Street.

Brian D. Fisher and Kayla S. Fisher to Jamie D. Gaines, lot 3, a 1.15 Acre Portion of Waverly Plantation.

Braxton Tate Hobdy III to Akinremi Akinwale, lot 25 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Marion Edward Feemster and Rebecca Sue Feemster, lot 29 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Gwen Allen to Toni Marie Washington, lot 19 Broadmoor Subdivision, First Development.

Gwendolyn P. Allen to Mary Jones, lot 19 Country Club Heights Subdivision, First Development.

Gwendolyn Powers (now Allen) to Torrance Antonio Allen, lot 1 of Tract 3 of lot 3 Linwood Subdivision.

Larry Penton to Ayleen Butler Tillory, lot 141 Montebello Subdivision.

Myrdis Jones to Robert A. Jackson, land situated on the northerly side of Oak Street between North Union and Pearl Streets.

Mortgages:

April 14-20

Lee H. Turk to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 8 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

MaKayla D. Carradine to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 2 College Heights Subdivision.

Scott Oscar Galbreath IV and Carli Scott Galbreath to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 7 Azalea Gardens.

Pilgrimage Garden Club to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at the southwest corner formed by the intersection of North Commerce and Monroe Streets.

Lacie Rachal to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 16 Fatherland Acres Subdivision, Third Development.

Jamie D. Gaines to OnPath Federal Credit Union, lot 3, a 1.15 Acre Portion of Waverly Plantation.

Ishmael Fleming to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, land from the Northeast corner of that 8.65 acre portion of Wayside Plantation.

Lawrence A. Smith III and Jacqueline P. Smith to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at a point on the westerly side or line of South Rankin Street.

Kevin M. Jenkins and Cynthia J. Jenkins to United Mississippi, lot 7 Dunkerron Subdivision, Third Development.

Akinremi Akinwale to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 25 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Paul Ryan Marchbanks and Amy H. Marchbanks to Regions Bank, lot 23 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Freddie L. Robinson to Trustmark National Bank, lot 20 East Horse Shoe Subdivision.

Michael Green Sr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land being a portion of lot 13 of the Elringham Lots.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 21

Civil cases:

Leroy Chatman v. Christopher Hickombottom.

Deborah Wheat v. Jordan Wright.

Citizen Choice v. Veronica Billings.

Stonehurst Arms v. Sonya Brown.

Concordia Parish

April 14-21

Civil suits:

In Re: Bryce Caden Allen.

In Re: Brittany Davis.

Bryce Caden Allen v. Robert Andrel Allen. (Name Change)

Amy Dale Dewitt v. John Karl Saleeby.

Amy Dale Dewitt v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty.

Amy Dale Dewitt v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance.

Lashawn Milligan v. Natasha Pierce.

State of Louisiana v. Natasha Pierce.

State of Louisiana v. Perryman Travers.

Raven Swanson v. Perryman Travers.

Ebony McCray v. Deville Murphy Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Deville Murphy Jr.

In Re: Amanda Dareth Champlin.

Dominque C. Galam v. LSU Ag Center.

Dominque C. Galam v. Campus Federal Credit Union.

Dominque C. Galam v. Dr. Don Labonte.

Dominque C. Galam v. Dr. Brenda Tubana.

Dominque C. Galam v. Jessica Winders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Arteius Jefferson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Shantae R. Osteen.

Divorces:

Frederick Bloodsaw v. Barbara A. Bloodsaw.

Marriage license applications:

Brandon Jarell Colenburg, 29, Natchez, Miss. to Michelle Lache Hawkins, 29, Natchez, Miss.

John Robert Good, 70, Prairieville, La. to Mary Lynn Marchbanks, 59, Natchez, Miss.

Jerron Jarrod Morgan, 24, Baker, La. to Blayre Nyeisha Butler, 25, Baker, La.

Christopher Jerrick Morgan, 30, Baker, La. to Brittany Danielle Scott, 30, Baker, La.

Richard Henry Butler, 57, Natchez, Miss. to Natalie A. James, 56, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Wynn Properties of Louisiana, LLC to Jennifer Ardella Williams, lot 1, Block No. 58 Reeves Addition.

Mortgages:

Jennifer Ardella Williams to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 1, Block No. 58, Reeves Addition.