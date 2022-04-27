Eloise Washington Smith

May 22, 1933 – April 8, 2022

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Eloise W. Smith, 88, of Natchez who made her transition to Heaven April 8, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Unity Park on Airport Road with Rev. Elmo Frye officiating. Service will be under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home.

Eloise was born to Lee Andrew and Pearlina Johnson Washington on May 22, 1933, in Natchez, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Luke Smith; two sons, Ed Ware, III and Pernell Ware; nine siblings and great-granddaughter, Kierahn Mills.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Kenneth (Anna), Gregory, Cynthia (Edgar), and Vidal (Suzette); one sister, Camilla Jackson; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.