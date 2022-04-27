Frank Gene Henderson

Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

March 7, 1958 – April 24, 2022

FERRIDAY — Funeral arrangements for Frank Gene Henderson, 64, of Ferriday, LA, will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. from the Greater St. Reed Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Henderson, son of Alberta Harris Henderson and the late Wilbert Henderson, Sr. was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

He is survived by his mother, five siblings, one aunt and one uncle.

A full obituary and online condolences can be viewed at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

