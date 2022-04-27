LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Delta Charter hosts Lincoln Prep

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Delta Charter senior Preston Higgins on the mound in a game against Sicily Island this season. Delta Charter hosts Lincoln Prep at 6 pm. tonight. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter hosts the first round of the LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs when they take on Lincoln Preparatory School Wednesday evening. The Storm are a No. 8 seed after a 10-11 season. Head Coach Nic Kennedy’s squad enters the game on a one game win streak. 

Lincoln Preparatory School is a No. 25 seed and had two wins and seven losses. They enter the game on a seven game losing streak. 

First pitch for the game is set at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 9 seed Northwood-Lena or No. 24 seed Sicily Island. 

Email newsletter signup

In Class B, Monterey earned a first round bye and will await the winner of No. 11 Anacoco and No. 22 Bell City. Monterey is a No. 6 seed and entered the playoffs with a 12-5 record. The Wolves won’t play again until a date between April 28 and May 3, 2022 to be announced sometime after the first round of the playoffs. 

More Sports

Franklin County eliminated by St. Patrick in Class 3A South State First Round

Game 1 between WCCA and Franklin Academy rescheduled due to inclement weather

Backs against the wall: Cathedral seniors, head coach’s final season will come down to 54 outs

Green Wave ready to compete at state tennis finals

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think renovation of Natchez Mall into a strip shopping center will boost customer base there?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections