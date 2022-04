Sept. 14, 1936 – April 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Lillian “Ruby” Reagan, 85, of McComb, formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in McComb will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert D. Root and Dr. David Milligan officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.