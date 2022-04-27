Natchez Balloon Festival kicks off 2022 poster, T-shirt art competition

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Balloon Festival is holding a competition for the 2022 artwork.

The annual balloon festival is nearing its 37th year of bringing hot air balloonists from all across the country to Miss-Lou skies.

Year after year, artists create a poster and t-shirt design, often featuring vibrant colors and a creative theme, with hopes of their design being used for the event. Posters from years past are still sold at balloon festivals and collectors line up to find them.

The winning design will be used for t-shirts, posters, and other items promoting the event, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 14 through 16 at Rosalie.

The winner will also receive a $1,000 cash prize, organizer and Historic Natchez Foundation Executive Director Carter Burns said.

All of the designs should be submitted in a digital format via email to balloonfestival@natchez.org by June 29 for consideration.

The art needs to be able to fit on standard poster and t-shirt sizes and should include the name of the event and the year.

“We want them to be as creative and colorful as possible with their submissions, keeping in mind that it will be used for t-shirts and posters,” Burns said.

Questions can also be submitted to balloonfestival@natchez.org.