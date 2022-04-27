Oct. 13, 1968 – April 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Patricia Darlene Book, 53, of Jonesville who died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Monterey will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dillon Wickliffe officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Book was born Oct. 13, 1968, in Alabaster, Alabama the daughter of Robert Patrick Lawley, Sr. and Annie Louise Lewis Lawley.

Patricia Darlene Book loved the Lord and was so thankful for all of her family who she loved so very dearly. She loved her home by the river where she lived with the love of her life. She prayed for her family everyday and we know she is looking over us.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Patrick Lawley, Sr. and Annie Louise Lewis Lawley; her brother, Robert Patrick Lawley, Jr. and her sister, Loretta Kathleen Scruggs.

Survivors include her husband, Emmett Ray Book, Jr. of Monterey, LA; daughter, Lily Ann Vogt and husband, David Phillip Vogt of Prentiss, MS; son, David Lee Gentry and wife, Crystal Renee Gentry of McComb, MS; granddaughters, Kaytlin Grace Vogt of Natchez, MS; Allison Faith Vogt of Natchez, MS; grandson, Noah David Vogt of Natchez, MS; sisters, Pamela Denise Willard and husband, Willie Stroud Willard, Sr. of Natchez, MS, Martha Ann Whitehead and husband, Gerald Allen Whitehead, Jr. of Lake Charles, LA and Beverly Veronica Thompson and husband, Donnie Wayne Thompson of Natchez, MS.

Pallbearers will be David Michael Ferry, Clayton Willie Martin, Patrick Dewayne Scruggs, Will Stroud Willard, and Jonathan Brooks Grace.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.